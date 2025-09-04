Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited the flood-affected areas in Amritsar district of Punjab.

While inspecting the flood-affected areas of Amritsar today, Union Minister Chouhan met the people affected by the flood in the area and listened to their grievances.

Minister Chouhan also inspected the crops damaged by waterlogging due to continuous heavy rains and talked to farmers.

The Union Minister Chouhan is on a visit to the flood-affected areas of Amritsar, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab today. After visiting the flood-affected areas, Chouhan will return late in the evening to hold a meeting with officials in Amritsar.

On Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister told reporters, "I am going to the flood-affected areas of Punjab tomorrow (September 4). I want to tell my farmer brothers and sisters, people, that the central government is keeping an eye on the situation. Along with the state government, it will take every possible measure for the people. I will personally visit Punjab and see the situation there. I will discuss with the people and the farmers".

Highlighting the extent of damage, Chouhan said, "There is a flood situation in the border districts. Life is disrupted. The public is in trouble. The farmers are in distress. As per the information received so far, crops are submerged in more than 1.5 lakh hectares of area. In this hour of crisis, the central government, our Prime Minister, is standing with the people".

Several parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with the Meteorological Department issuing fresh warnings for thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts.

While Punjab is expected to see a slight weakening of monsoon activity in the coming days, a red alert was issued for both North and South Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is very likely to lash parts of Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Chandigarh, and Kharar in Punjab.

Amidst Punjab witnessing heavy rainfall, the state government on Thursday announced that around 37 lives have been lost due to severe flooding in the state.

According to the government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur being the most affected area of the lot, as 324 of its villages are impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107), whose villages were significantly impacted by floods.

Further, the Punjab government said that around 1,75,216 hectares of total land have been affected.

The government said that Gurdaspur was the most affected district, as 40,169 hectares of crop land were impacted due to heavy rain. Additionally, crop land in Mansa (24967), Sangrur (6560), Fazilika (17786) and Kapurthala (3000) were also affected. (ANI)

