Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday arrested Vishal Sharma, an Accountant in the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT), for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh.

In this case, AIT law officer Gautam Majithia, a resident of Green Field, Amritsar has already been arrested.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said "The above-mentioned accountant and law officer of AIT have been arrested on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue, Amritsar who have lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister's Anti-Corruption Action Line in this regard."

Giving more details he added that the complainant has alleged in his online complaint that the above said law officer and accountant had taken Rs 8 lakh in lieu of release of 20 percent compensation more for acquisition of his land on the directions of district court amounting to Rs 20 lakh.

"The complainant has recorded the conversation with the above said advocate regarding payment of bribe money which was submitted to the VB as an evidence," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further informed that during the investigation of this case the said law officer has revealed that he had handed over cheques to accountant Vishal Sharma, amounting to Rs 8 lakh, which was proved to be true as it was recorded in the audio-video conversation with the complainant.

"In addition to this, the accountant has signed the estimate for providing enhanced compensation to the complainant which justified the in connivance of both the accused for taking bribe money from the complainant. On the basis of probe, the VB range Amritsar has also arrested the said co-accused accountant after finding him guilty for taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant. Further investigation in this case was under progress," Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said. (ANI)

