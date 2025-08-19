Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 19 (ANI): Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting through video conferencing to assess the flood situation in the state.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, and Fazilka, along with senior officers from the Drainage Department, including Executive Engineers and Superintending Engineers. Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar and Chief Engineer (Drainage) Hardeep Singh Mendiratta also participated in the review.

Cautioning officials about rising water levels in Punjab's rivers due to continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's upper catchment areas, Goyal directed that uncompromising vigilance must be maintained along embankments round-the-clock.

He ordered Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict 24x7 monitoring within their jurisdictions and to maintain roster registers for duty assignments without any lapses.

The Minister instructed that robust monitoring teams, supported by field staff, be deployed at vulnerable points to keep a close watch on embankments. He said sector-wise division of flood-prone stretches would enable quick response and timely interventions.

Goyal also emphasised preparedness for relief measures, directing that adequate relief camps be established with shelter, food, and medical aid for affected people. He urged district administrations to maintain constant communication with the Water Resources Department to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

The Deputy Commissioners briefed the Minister on the current situation in their respective districts. Goyal reiterated that round-the-clock surveillance and timely preventive measures were critical to mitigating risks in flood-prone regions.

Earlier on August 17, Goyal, in detailed telephonic conversations with Deputy Commissioners, directed immediate relief and mitigation measures to safeguard lives, livestock and property.

Addressing mediapersons at Punjab Bhawan, Goyal said that flood-like conditions had developed in Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Fazilka and Ferozepur due to rising river waters and breaches in temporary embankments built by farmers in the floodplains.

He disclosed that nearly 14,200 acres across Kapurthala, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts had been inundated. While the affected areas of Kapurthala included residential settlements, the damage in Fazilka and Ferozepur was largely to agricultural land under cultivation. (ANI)

