Ludhiana, Apr 6 (PTI) Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday sought an independent probe into the arrest of a woman constable with drugs, asserting that it is just the "tip of an iceberg."

Constable Amandeep Kaur was arrested following the recovery of 17.71 grams of heroin from her in Bathinda on Wednesday. She was later dismissed from service.

How one of the Punjab Police's own constables had been involved in drug trade and was nabbed with heroin, Warring asked.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg and the matter needs an independent and credible probe," he said while suggesting that the Punjab Police cannot do justice in this matter for obvious reasons.

The constable's case was just an example of what has gone wrong with Punjab under the AAP government, he alleged.

This case was a "slap" on the Punjab government's anti-drug campaign, he alleged.

While there is an "atmosphere of fear with gangsters ruling the roost", the common man was "suffering" as his voice was not being heard, he claimed.

"Every section of the society, be it farmers, labourers, employees or teachers, is unhappy," he said.

Punjab had gone back by 25 years as the AAP had "derailed" the state's economy and amassed a huge debt burden on the state, he alleged.

The debt accumulated and multiplied by the AAP government will have to be paid by the people of Punjab, he said.

The Ludhiana MP was addressing workers' meetings as part of the party's campaign, "Judde ga Block, Jeete gee Congress", in Dakha and Raikot assembly segments in Ludhiana.

The Punjab Congress president exhorted the party workers, particularly the district and block presidents, that they had the most crucial responsibility at the grassroots level.

He alleged that the ruling parties have started manipulating the voter lists, alleging that in Maharashtra, about 50 lakh new voters were added within a span of few months.

He warned the district, block and mandal presidents to remain alert against any such manipulations as otherwise it will defeat the very purpose of elections.

Warring expressed special gratitude to Dakha Halqa in-charge and PCC general secretary-organisation Sandeep Sandhu, saying without his phenomenal performance during the parliamentary elections, he would not have been able to win the elections.

In Raikot, Warring praised MP Dr Amar Singh and the 'halka in-charge' Kamil Singh for working for the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa urged the judiciary to take suo-motu notice of the constable's case.

He called for a probe by the National Investigation Agency, saying Punjab Police cannot be trusted on the matter since its own official was involved.

Bajwa claimed that there were many powerful and influential people linked with the case and that is why a probe by an independent agency is necessary.

