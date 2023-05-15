Patiala (Punjab) [India] May 15 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman has been shot dead by a man for consuming liquor near Gurudwara premises in Patiala on Sunday night, the police said.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Parminder Kaur while the man has been identified as Nirmaljeet Singh Saini.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court to Hear SEBI’s Plea on Extension of Probe Time Tomorrow.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patiala, Varun Sharma said, "The accused has been arrested and his licensed revolver has also been seized."

In another incident which is unrelated to the above, a 58-year-old man was allegedly shot dead outside his home in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | DRDO Scientist Espionage-Honeytrap Case: Special Court Extends Police Custody of Accused Pradeep Kurulkar Till May 16.

The deceased has been identified as Anwar Khurshid alias Alha Diya, who was working as a mason in Delhi and hailed from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the deceased was shot dead at a time when he was going to throw garbage on Sunday morning.

The daughter of the deceased said that she heard gunshots when she was talking to her father on the phone.

During the inquiry conducted by the police, three empty cartridges and blood were found at the scene.

Speaking with ANI DCP (Outer Delhi) Harender Kumar Singh said, On Sunday, a PCR call regarding a man sustaining gunshot injuries was received at the Paschim Vihar West police station.

"Before a local police team could reach the spot, the police found that the injured was shifted to SGM Hospital by family members, but was declared brought dead by the doctors," DCP Singh said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)