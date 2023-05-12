Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, seeking his intervention to rescue women from the state reportedly stranded in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Dhaliwal requested him to take up the matter on humanitarian grounds with the concerned embassies to ensure the safety of the women and their return to India.

“I would like to draw your kind attention about the video that had gone viral and the news in some newspapers about Punjabi women stranded in Muscat. Most of them went there in search of employment through an agent from Hyderabad as written in the newspaper," Dhaliwal said in the letter, according to a Punjab government statement.

He also wrote that necessary measures may also be undertaken by the External Affairs Ministry against unscrupulous agents so that innocent women may not be duped.

