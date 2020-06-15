Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Punjab's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 3,267

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Punjab's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 3,267

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Punjab Health Department on Monday stated that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 3,267.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,443 patients have recovered from the disease while 71 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. At present, there are 753 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The health bulletin further informed that nine patients are on oxygen support while one patient is critical and on ventilator support.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Nepal | Hundreds of Students Protest in Kathmandu Against Government's Handling of Covid-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement