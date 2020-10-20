Noida (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it levied a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on a private contractor for poor upkeep of public urinals here.

The action on contractor Omkar Singh, handling the maximum such facilities here, came during an inspection by Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari, it said.

“The CEO expressed anger at the poor upkeep of public urinals located at various places in Noida and lax approach regarding their cleanliness and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the contractor,” the Authority said in a statement.

Maheshwari has directed the contractor to present a certificate to the Noida Authority regarding completion of “fitting work” of hardware like taps and drain pipers at the public urinals here latest by 5 pm on October 30.

She also instructed the Authority's engineers to keep a tab on the work and presence of sanitation workers at the urinals, according to the statement.

She also directed officials to ensure completion of nine more urinals which are under construction in Noida by October 30 and present a report of the work by November 2, it added.

There are nearly 140 public urinals under the Noida Authority here, according to officials.

