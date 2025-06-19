New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The University of Delhi has consolidated its position in the QS World University Rankings 2026, bagging the 30th rank globally in employment outcomes category -- an improvement of 14 spots compared to last year. This marks the highest ranking in the category among Indian institutions.

Overall, the DU has retained its global rank of 328 in the QS Rankings, while the central university is at seventh position nationally.

According to an official statement, DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh highlighted the university's marked progress across multiple performance indicators.

"The improvement in our overall score — from 33.8 to 42.6 — underscores the University of Delhi's rising academic excellence and expanding global reputation," he said.

The university also made significant strides in other metrics, including international research network (rising from 406 to 294) and citations per faculty (moving up from 488 to 403), reflecting a growing global academic footprint.

It reported a 13 per cent year-on-year increase in publications and a 24 per cent rise in total citations, underscoring its research impact.

Among Indian institutions, DU has been ranked 7th overall and remains the top public university in the country. It also holds the second position in International Research Network and 6th in both Academic Reputation and Sustainability indicators.

“These rankings reflect our sustained commitment to global engagement, high-impact research, and enhanced graduate outcomes,” Singh said, noting that the university's performance is a testament to its institutional resilience amid intensifying global competition.

Meanwhile, other central universities also improved their positions in the QS Rankings.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) moved up to a global rank of 558 from last year's 580 and is now 13th among Indian institutions. Similarly, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has entered the 761–770 bracket, compared to its previous 851–900 range, and stands at 24th in India.

Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha Univeristy has improved to 951-1000 bracket, compared to its previous 1001-1200 range, and stands 35th in India.

The QS Rankings 2026 evaluated 8,467 institutions globally, with the top 1,501 making the final list. With the addition of eight new institutions this year, India now has 54 universities in the rankings, making it the fourth most represented country.

