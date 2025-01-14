Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) The queue darshan system at Puri Jagannath Temple would start from January 20, state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the new system incorporates a six-lane ramp enclosed by wooden collapsible barricades at Natamandap, situated opposite the sanctum sanctorum.

The new system will enhance visibility of the deities while devotees stand in queues.

The queue darshan system was first proposed to begin on New Year's Day. However, it was postponed in view of heavy rush at the temple for the New Year.

“The queue darshan system will be introduced at the temple from January 20. We have completed all preparations required to implement the new system, which will streamline the public darshan,” Harichandan told reporters.

Arrangements will be made for dedicated pathways for men, women and senior citizens, with provisions for differently-abled devotees planned for the future.

As per the new arrangements, the devotees will enter the Jagannath temple through the existing gate (Satapahacha) while exit will be made through two different gates (Ghanti and Garada).

