Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Three doctors testified in a special court in the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case on Thursday, taking the total number of witnesses deposing in the matter to nine.

Prime accused Sanjay Roy was also produced before the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das at Sealdah Court for four consecutive days.

The court proceedings are being held in-camera daily since Monday.

A senior doctor and two medics deposed before the judge during the day.

Like the past three days, Roy was brought to the court under heavy police escort.

The on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found in the seminar room of the state-run RG Kar hospital on August 9 morning, sparking outrage across the country. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day.

The Calcutta High Court later ordered a CBI investigation into the rape-murder case.

