Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched a community policing and public outreach programme "Haryana Uday" while attending 'Raahgiri' day celebrations in Gurugram.

The public outreach program will be implemented from June 1 in the entire state.

While addressing the public during the Raahgiri celebrations, CM Khattar recalled the memories of when he had first launched Raahgiri nine years ago.

"Raahgiri, which I had started nine years ago has created a history as 1.3 crore people, especially the youth had participated in this program till now which is around half of Haryana's population," said CM Khattar.

While addressing the youths of the city, CM said that "Youths are like winds who keep moving with a fast pace and similarly our Gurugram is also moving with a fast pace. Currently, Gurugram holds the offices of 400 companies out of the world's top 500 companies. We are continuously enhancing the infrastructure of the city and soon the city will have its own metro network."

Players like Olympian Manu Bhaker and Shivani Kataria, swimmers who have brought laurels to the country at the international level, were also present in the program.

Raahgiri is a refreshing weekly event that aims to reclaim the streets in our lives as social hubs. The main goal of Raahgiri in Gurgaon is to promote the use of cycling and public transport to get around. (ANI)

