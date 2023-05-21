Gurugram, May 21: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Road Safety Week will be observed in the state.

While addressing the Raahgiri Day event as the chief guest in Gurugram on Sunday, Khattar said that under the Road Safety Week, work will be done on the black spots of the roads in all the districts and activities related to road safety will be organised. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Orders Police To 'Thrash and Throw' AAP Worker Out During Jan Samvad Session, Video Goes Viral.

Road Safety Week Will Be Observed in Haryana

He also announced the construction of tracks for cycles and pedestrians on both sides of the road where Raahgiri will be held. Commending the Raahgiri programme, the chief minister said, "The purpose of organising such programmes is to take the society in a positive direction. People are getting to learn good things in every programme," he added. Apart from this, Khattar asserted that the government is making all-out efforts to improve the city's infrastructure. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Inaugurates 46 Health Institutions in 17 Districts.

"The government has worked to expand the state-of-the-art means of transport in this city - the Metro service. With this, the process of setting up a Metro rail link from Rezang La Chowk to Delhi's Dwarka along with Panchgaon, Manesar, Global City, Dwarka Expressway, etc, is being taken forward," he said.

