New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims as he shared on Twitter a YouTube video showing his and other party leaders' visit to Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the farmers killed in the incident.

He and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday and promised them all assistance.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gets 66.4% Support in Terms of Satisfaction of Work: ABP-CVoter Survey.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel had accompanied them in another car, while Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda travelled in a separate vehicle.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi shared posted on Twitter the over 10-minute YouTube video and said, "Justice must be given to the victims of Lakhimpur."

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Extends Night Curfew in 8 Cities Till November 10; Check Names of Cities Here.

The video titled, 'The Lakhimpur Murders: Justice for our Farmers' was also posted on Rahul Gandhi's YouTube channel.

The video description read. "This video is about the murder of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and the fight for justice by their families."

"A delegation of Congress leaders and workers travelled to Lakhimpur to meet the families of the victims. The UP Government tried its best to stop us from going, but in the end, it had to relent in the face of the Congress party's refusal to back down. We will not rest till we have secured justice for the families of the victims in Lakhimpur Kheri," it read.

On Wednesday, a high-voltage drama had played out at the Lucknow airport where Rahul Gandhi staged a dharna briefly to protest the administration's decision to take him to Lakhimpur in a police vehicle instead of his own.

Later, the administration relented and the former AICC president reached the Sitapur guest house in his vehicle on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri. At the PAC guest house, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi other party leaders stayed for nearly one hour before setting off for their journey to Lakhimpur.

Eight people, including a journalist, were killed in the violence that had broken out on Sunday after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters who were demonstrating against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son has been accused of hitting farmers with his vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri. The UP Police has lodged a case against Ajay Mishra's son Ashish but no arrest has been made so far.

Ashish was asked by the police to appear before it at 10 am Friday, but he skipped the summons.

The MoS Home has, however, claimed that neither his son nor he was present at the site when the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri erupted leading to the death of eight people, including four farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)