New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of the Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand and Sajibu festivals and prayed for happiness and prosperity in people's lives.

"New year, new enthusiasm, new joy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand and Sajibu festivals. May the New Year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in the life of all of you," the Congress leader posted on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished for happiness, prosperity and peace in the lives of people, on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

"Happy Chaitra Navratri, the holy festival of worship of Maa Durga, the mother of the universe, the embodiment of all weapons, the embodiment of all scriptures and the embodiment of all mantras. May the Mother, who brings welfare to the entire world, infuse happiness, prosperity and peace into your lives. Jai Mata Di," Priyanka posted on X.

Celebrated during the spring season, Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for Hindus.

During the nine days of Chaitra Navaratri, it is believed that nine different avatars of the goddess are worshipped.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, people also fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9, 2024, and concludes on April 17, 2024.

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa', which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country.

Ugadi the traditional new year day is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh today. Telugu new year day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers.

Cheti Chand marks the beginning of the Sindhi New Year and the birth anniversary of Ishtadeva Uderolal, popularly known as Jhulelal, the Sindhi saint. Sindhis wear new elegant clothes and join the grand Jhulelal procession. The celebration is followed by a cultural programme and langarsaab.

Sajibu Cheiraoba is the lunar new year festival of the people who follow the Sanamahism religion of Manipur. While festive food, offerings and prayers are part of the festivities for the day, it is believed that the feast for the occasion is usually prepared by the men in the family, while women assist them in chopping and washing the ingredients. (ANI)

