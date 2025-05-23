New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday evening visited ailing former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at RML Hospital here.

During his visit at 5:30 pm, Gandhi enquired about his health condition and discussed it with the doctors attending him.

Malik was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia on May 11 and is currently on dialysis.

