New Delhi, December 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to senior party leaders Dr Manmohan Singh, Shivraj Patil, and Sriprakash Jaiswal at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, on Saturday. In his message, Gandhi remembered the leaders for their integrity, selfless public service, and steadfast commitment to the nation and the Congress party. He noted that their values, wisdom, and exemplary lives would continue to guide future generations.

In his Facebook post, he wrote, "Remembering Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, Shri Shivraj Patil ji, and Shri Sriprakash Jaiswal ji at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi today. The lives of these stalwarts were marked by integrity, selfless public service, and an unwavering commitment to the Nation and the Congress party. Their values, wisdom, and example will continue to guide us." CWC Meeting 2025: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Flags SIR, Church Attacks; Condemns Hindus Lynching in Bangladesh (Watch Videos).

The Congress Working Committee starts after paying floral tribute to Former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. 📍Indira Gandhi pic.twitter.com/DWyBWwOCd8 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 27, 2025

Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26, last year, at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress's win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. On December 12, 2025, Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur. He was 90 and breathed his last at his home earlier in the day. He had been ill for the past few days. Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in the village of Chakur in the Latur district of Maharashtra. He was a towering figure in Indian politics, remembered for his long and distinguished career marked by several key roles in Parliament, the Union government, and state legislatures. ‘I’ve Done Every Work in Party, Haven’t Just Delivered Speeches From the Dais’, Says DK Shivakumar After Meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

A senior leader of the Indian National Congress, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and held numerous significant positions over more than four decades in public life. Former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal also passed away in Kanpur on November 28, this year, after a prolonged illness. He was 81.

Born on September 25, 1944, Jaiswal began his political journey as the mayor of Kanpur in 1989. He won the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat in 1999 and served as a Member of Parliament for the Indian National Congress from 1999 to 2014. In 2004, he was appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs, and later served as the Union Minister of Coal from 2011 to 2014.

