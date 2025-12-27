Bengaluru, December 27: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that he has worked for the Congress at every level and not merely delivered speeches from the dais, underscoring his long-standing organisational experience within the party. Speaking to reporters after meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar said, "I have done every work in the party. Haven't just delivered speeches from the dais."

Asked about his statement in Delhi that he would like to remain a party worker, he said, "I am a lifetime party worker. I am a worker. I have raised a party flag as a party worker and as a party president. I have pasted posters on the wall, and I have also swept the floors. I have done everything that Congress needs." When asked whether he would attend the CWC meeting in Delhi, he said, "I would definitely go if I am invited, but I haven't been called yet." When it was pointed out that the CM has been invited for the CWC meeting, he said, "I am aware that two, three CM's have been invited. But the DCM has not been invited." ‘Must Save Democracy, Constitution’: DK Shivakumar Urges Public to Join Congress’ ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Rally in Delhi.

Asked if the Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents are not invited for CWC meetings, he said, "They are called for the extended CWC meetings. I will go if I am invited." On being asked if he held discussions on leadership issues with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said, "I haven't discussed anything with him, and I won't do it either. There is no need for it. Siddaramaiah and I have already said that we would abide by the decision of the High Command." Asked about Kharge's statement that the leadership issue must be resolved at the state level, he said, "Senior will guide us."

"There is a CWC meeting on Friday. As a KPCC President, I gave inputs on many things, including the name change for MGNREGA that would be discussed in the CWC meeting. There was no political talk during our meeting." "MGNREGA helped panchayat leaders decide what work to take up. We are told that the Centre would decide which work to take up in which district. By next February, the scene will have completed 20 years, and hence we have decided to organise massive protests," he said. ‘We Are Together, Loyal Soldiers of Party’: Dy CM DK Shivakumar After Breakfast Meeting With Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Amid Power Tussle (Watch Video).

Replying to a question on bus fire tragedy near Chitradurga, he said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragedy. My condolences to the families of the deceased. The officials have been instructed to investigate the reasons for the fire. Compensation is also being worked out."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)