Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with Bihar assembly's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, reached Aurangabad on Monday to continue the Voter Adhikar Yatra for the second day across the state.

Ahead of a public meeting, both the Congress and RJD leaders offered prayers at the Dev Surya Mandir. The Election Commission on Sunday refuted any claims of vote theft and electoral roll manipulation, while addressing a press conference in the national capital. The Poll body has asked the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha to submit a signed affidavit or apologise for his allegations.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' kick-started on Sunday from Sasaram. The 16-day yatra aims to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'. The rally will culminate in Patna on September 1 after covering more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts in 16 days.

Several leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, Kanhaiya Kumar, and others, participated in the Yatra on Sunday.

During the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram, the RJD president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav called for removing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Bihar, referring to the party as "thieves" who are harming democracy by stealing the people's votes.

He urged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to stand united with the RJD, along with his son Tejashwi Yadav, to "uproot the BJP and throw them away". "At any cost, do not let the BJP, which is a thief, come to power. Everyone, stand united, and together, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, uproot them and throw them away. Save democracy," the RJD chief added.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He termed allegations of bias by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabhas an "insult" to the Constitution of India. The CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha hit back at the CEC Gyanesh Kumar alleging that the ECI is asking for an affidavit from him but doesn't from BJP MP Anurag Thakur when he makes the same allegations.

He said, "The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him." (ANI)

