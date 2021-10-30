Panaji (Goa) [India], October 30 (ANI): On his visit to poll-bound Goa, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hopped on a traditional motorcycle taxi locally known as 'Pilot' for a ride in state capital Panaji.

In a video, Gandhi is spotted donning a helmet and face mask and riding pillion on the 'motorcycle taxi' on a ride from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji.

Following this, Rahul Gandhi gave floral tributes at the Martyrs column.

He also interacted with fisherfolk at Velsao beach in the state.

Gandhi had arrived in Goa on Saturday for a day-long visit, kickstarting the campaigning for the Conress party ahead of Assembly polls in the state that are scheduled to be held early next year.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

