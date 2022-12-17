Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Saturday over his remarks on China and the Indian Army and asserted that the Congress leader should apologize to the nation.

The former Congress chief alleged on Friday that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat.

He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

"By giving an immature statement, Rahul Gandhi has once again showed that he has nothing to do with the country and country's sentiments," Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Khattar further said, "At a time when our soldiers are giving a strong and effective reply to China, this remark of Rahul Gandhi is a statement to break the morale of the army and the entire country".

In another tweet, he wrote, "I strongly condemn this statement. First of all he (Rahul) should apologize to the army and the country".

Khattar said that the whole country stands with its army under a strong leadership.

"No matter what kind of dirty politics Rahul Gandhi and his party may do, the entire country stands with its army under a strong leadership and is always proud of their bravery," said Khattar.

