New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi has "surrendered" to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal and given Congress to him as "mortgage".

"Congress is not in good condition. Rahul Gandhi has surrendered himself to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal and has given Congress to him as a mortgage. Congress will face its consequences in this poll. Alliance with Ajmal shows Congress' character," Tomar told ANI.

Hoping for a good performance of the party in 3rd phase polling that is scheduled to be held on April 6, Tomar said: "There might be people who do not want to vote for BJP, but no one who is seen talking bad about BJP and the BJP government across Assam. Both in phases 1 & 2, BJP is leading. I believe BJP will do good in phase 3 also."

For the upcoming election, Congress has stitched a broad alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM), and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbanand Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government, and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at Congress-AIUDF alliance in Assam and said Rahul Gandhi manifesto is to carry Badruddin Ajmal on his shoulders and open borders.

Addressing a public meeting in Dispur, Shah said, "Rahul baba's manifesto is to carry Badruddin Ajmal on his shoulders and open borders. With a leader like Ajmal, can a government stop infiltration? He (Ajmal) is eyeing the key to the border. Ajmal, why do you daydream, you won't get any key."

Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

