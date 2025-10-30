Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday accused the Mahagathbandhan leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav of doing "jumblabaazi" by announcing various welfare schemes as part of its elections promises.

"Today we said clearly, and I am predicting that in the next 6-7 days, both Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, are doing jumlabaazi. Sometimes they will give a gold chain or a silver bowl," the Bihar BJP chief told ANI in Muzaffarpur.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exams 2026 Date Sheet: Timetable for Class 10, Class 12 Exams Released at cbse.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Schedule Online.

Jaiswal alleged that the opposition leaders' 'jumlabaazi' is done through giving freebies to the people, so people will be distracted from the political lineage and family history of both the leaders.

"Does democracy say that only Lalu's son will be brought forward, only Rahul Gandhi from the Nehru family will go forward? A common man can sit on the throne, that is democracy. They will carry the Constitution in their pockets, and in that is it written that only the son of a king will be brought forward? Bihar will not tolerate this. Rahul, and Tejashwi, who are naamdaar people, people have rejected them," he mentioned.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025: From Ticket Price and Draw Result Date and Time to Prize Money; Check Everything Here.

Jaiswal's comments come right after PM Modi addressed a public rally in Muzaffarpur, which Jaiswal attended. Praising PM Modi's speech, the BJP leader highlighted how there was an energetic and lively youth crowd at the function.

"Today we had a really good public meeting with Prime Minister. There were two points, one was that the Opposition has gone into depression and disturbed, and because of that they have gone down to swearing and insults," he said.

Continuing his jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he criticised the LoP Lok Sabha for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Chhath Puja.

"The way Rahul Gandhi insulted the biggest faith of the people, of Biharis, purvanchalis. This is drama done on Chhath...Rahul Gandhi is for sure going to sink, and his wisdom has finished. Such a derogatory language, insulting sanatan dharm, insulting gods of Hindu religion is common for Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"Now the voters are understanding that someone who can insult Chhath in such a way that people in Bihar do drama, the people of Bihar will not forgive him," he added.

Earlier today, while addressing a public meeting at Muzaffarpur, PM Modi hit out at both the Congress and RJD leader, describing them as "naamdaars" (dynasts) who cannot digest their food without "abusing a kaamdaar" (worker).

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's recent remark that the Prime Minister could "even dance" for votes, PM Modi said, "Both of them hurled abuses at Modi non-stop yesterday. Those who are naamdaars will obviously abuse a kaamdaar. They cannot digest their food without it. Abusing Dalits and backward classes is something these naamdaars consider their birthright. They can't tolerate that a person from a poor, backward family, who once sold tea, has reached this position today."

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the two opposition leaders calling them "yuvrajs" (princes), one from the country's most corrupt family and the other from Bihar's most corrupt family.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)