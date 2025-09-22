New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately announce a comprehensive relief package for Punjab following devastation caused by floods in the state.

The Congress leader, who had written a letter to PM Modi earlier, said Punjab has suffered losses of "nearly Rs 20,000 crore" due to the floods, and the initial relief package of Rs 1600 crore announced by PM Modi is an "injustice" to the people of Punjab.

"Lakhs of homes have been uprooted, crops over more than 4 lakh acres have been ruined, and a large number of animals have been swept away. Yet the people of Punjab have shown remarkable courage and spirit. I am fully confident that they will once again help Punjab regain its momentum--they just need support and strength. I urge the Prime Minister once again to immediately announce a comprehensive relief package," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi had, on September 16, written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a comprehensive relief package for Punjab, stating that the state has suffered an estimated loss of at least Rs 20,000 crore due to floods and Rs 1,600 crore initial relief announced by the union government "does grave injustice" to the people of the state.

Recalling his visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said he witnessed shocking devastation and its human cost. He said over four lakh acres of paddy crop have destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished.

The Congress leader said that in this hour of need of Punjab, the Centre and people of the country must reassure every farmer, every soldier, and every family in Punjab that India stands with them.

"I write to you regarding the catastrophic floods that have devastated Punjab. During my recent visit, I witnessed the shocking devastation and its human cost. Over 4 lakh acres of paddy crop have destroyed, and over 10 lakh animals have perished. Lakhs of people, mostly from marginalised communities have lost their homes. The flood has also rendered vast tracts of land uncultivable in the near future. Even today, thousands of acres are submerged and villages remain cut off," Rahul Gandhi said in his letter.

BJP leader Amit Malviya had slammed Gandhi, accusing him of exploiting Punjab's pain for "petty politics."

Citing the Punjab government's data, the BJP leader claimed that instead of over 10 lakh, only 34,000 animals have reportedly perished, and the state losses amount to Rs 13,289 crore and not Rs 20,000 crore.

"Yet another pack of lies from Rahul Gandhi. In his letter to the Prime Minister, he claims 10 lakh animals have perished. But Punjab's Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian (Sept 7) put the figure at 19,041 (including poultry), now reportedly about 34,000. Where did the missing 9.44 lakh animals go? The Punjab Chief Secretary told the PM that the state's losses amount to Rs 13,289 crores. Rahul Gandhi inflates it to Rs 20,000 crores. Why this deliberate falsehood? While the Central Government is extending full support to flood-hit Punjab, Rahul Gandhi is busy reducing Punjabis to political pawns. Why exploit Punjab's pain for petty politics?" Malviya said in a post on X. (ANI)

