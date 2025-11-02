Patna (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM-S) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday took a swipe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after he was seen catching fish during his visit to Begusarai, terming his act as mere theatrics.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent activities, Manjhi said, "What else can he do? He criticises India in a foreign land, he makes PM Modi's mother listen to abuses, and sometimes he calls Chhath a drama. Such a person will catch fish, what else can he do?"

The Union Minister's remarks came after visuals surfaced of Rahul Gandhi interacting with local fishermen and attempting to catch fish during his campaign in Bihar's Begusarai district ahead of the Assembly elections.

However, BJP and its allies, including HAM-S, have criticised the Congress leader for resorting to "drama politics," accusing him of attempting to mimic Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grassroots connect.

The sharp political exchanges between the NDA and the Opposition bloc have intensified in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections. Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri singer-actor and BJP member Pawan Singh on Sunday said he preferred to stay away from making political comments, asserting that he identifies more as an artist and a "son of the people of Bihar" rather than a politician.

He further compared Bihar's progress over the last fifteen years, saying there is a "visible difference in development" between then and now.

Singh's remarks come after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined local fishermen in a traditional fish-catching process. The Congress leader, who is campaigning in the State ahead of the two-phased Assembly elections that begin on November 6, jumped into a pond and participated in the traditional practice of catching fish using hands and nets.

Speaking to reporters on Rahul Gandhi joining the fish-catching process at Chapariya Pokhar, Singh said, "Let him do whatever he wants to.

"Distancing himself from making political comments on Tejashwi Yadav, Pawan Singh said, "I don't want to comment on anyone (Tejashwi Yadav). I am an artist. I am not a politician. I am a brother and son of the people. I am getting a lot of blessings. The people are sensible and they stand with development. Everything is in front of the eyes. Every village is illuminated with electricity." (ANI)

