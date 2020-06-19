India News | Rahul Gandhi Writes Condolence Letter to Families of Jawans Martyred in Galwan Valley

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Condoling the loss of lives of Indian soldiers in face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written letter to the families of the martyrs.

In his condolence letter, Gandhi has said that the entire nation pays tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers and their spirit will never be forgotten.

On the night of June 15-16, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

In a letter to Indian Army Hawaldar K Palani's wife, Gandhi said, "I am deeply pained by the death of your husband K Palani. The whole country is bowing down to his sacrifice. We will never forget the spirit of his patriotism. He spent his life in the country."

Calling the martyred soldier, a national hero, Rahul further wrote, "While we are mourning the loss of our national hero, I salute your courage in this hour of grief... My prayers are with your family. "

Sources close to Gandhi confirmed that he has written a similar letter to the families of all 20 soldiers. After the incident, Gandhi had said that it is difficult to describe his pain towards the soldiers who were martyred.

Rahul Gandhi has been constantly targeting the government over the question of clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers. He had asked why the soldiers were sent unarmed.

However, in response to Rahul's questions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the Indian soldiers had weapons, although weapons have not been used during the skirmishes under the 1996 and 2005 agreements.

Saluting the martyrs of Galwan Valley, Prime Minister Modi had on Wednesday tweeted, "Tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives protecting our nation in Eastern Ladakh. Their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. India is proud of the valour of our armed forces. They have always shown remarkable courage and steadfastly protected India's sovereignty." (ANI)

