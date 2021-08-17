Wayanad, Aug 17 (PTI) "He is my son. He was born in front of me. Before you could see him, I saw him," a proud Rajamma was seen telling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's security officers on Tuesday.

Rajamma Vavathil, one of the nurses who had taken care of Gandhi at Delhi's Holy Family Hospital on June 19, 1970 when he was born, waited along the roadside near her home here to meet the Wayanad MP.

The heart warming video of Rajamma expressing her love towards the Congress leader was shared by the Congress party's Kerala unit on Twitter.

"The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma Amma who was a nurse at Delhi's holy family hospital where Shri @RahulGandhi was born," the tweet read.

Rajamma, who handed over a box of sweets to Gandhi, apologised for causing inconvenience to meet him and enquired about his mother and sister.

She was seen proudly telling the security guards of Gandhi that she "saw" him first.

"Nobody gave me permission to give you the sweets. This is my house (she said pointing at her house). I really wanted to meet you. Where are your security people. I want to tell them...He is my son. He was born in front of me. Before you could see him, I saw him," she was seen saying in the video.

On the second day of his trip, Gandhi interacted with students who have secured 100 per cent marks at the Plus Two level and felicitated them.

He also shared a special moment with the residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam at Wandoor in Malappuram District and had 'onasadya' with the residents.

In the morning, he took part in a review meeting to discuss various development projects in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and gave instructions to expedite the work.

Gandhi, on a two-day visit to Wayanad, attended the meeting held at the district Collectorate here.

"Participated in a review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate on various development projects. Evaluated the projects that ensure the comprehensive development of Wayanad with Central, State and CSR funds. Instructions were given to expedite the projects," the office of Gandhi in Wayanad tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated the Farmers' Day programme at the Karassery Panchayat and felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, near here.

Panchayat President V P Smitha presented the 'Onakkodi' (festive outfits as part of Onam) to Gandhi.

The Congress leader who had arrived in Kozhikode on Monday morning, had met the students from the tribal community, who cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and had lunch with them.

