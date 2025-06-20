New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reviewed the progress in the process of appointment of the party's district chiefs in Haryana.

Sources said Gandhi held an online meeting with the district-wise observers appointed by the party in the state. The observers have been tasked with giving their report on the recommendations for the people in contention.

Gandhi asked these observers about the problems they faced and how the programme was being run.

AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal, and AICC in-charge for Haryana, B K Hariprasad, attended the meeting.

Haryana is the second state, after Gujarat, to have such an exercise where the party has sought to appoint its district presidents after consulting the party workers and leaders to make the organisation more people-centric.

In Haryana, the exercise has been named Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

The programme's objective is to strengthen the party organisation by empowering the district committees and their presidents.

It was launched as a pilot project in Gujarat, where it started from Modasa on April 15. The names of the district chiefs for the state will be announced soon.

The decision to appoint DCC presidents was taken at the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 9.

Gandhi had then said that they are making the DCCs and their chiefs the foundation of the Congress party.

The observers have been asked to submit their recommendations on DCC chiefs by June 30.

They are supposed to give six names for each district in order of priority.

Besides Haryana, the exercise is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh, and the model will be replicated across the country, the party has said.

