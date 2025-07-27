Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the Congress leader's comments against the poll panel shows that the mindset of the Gandhis has not changed even 50 years after Emergency was imposed in the country.

"Fifty years ago, Indira Gandhi used to say that an election's validity will be decided by whether she wins the poll. Today after 50 years, Rahul Gandhi is also saying the same.

“Rahul Gandhi's continuous comments targeting the ECI show that the mindset has not changed even 50 years after the Emergency,” the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters here.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the ECI did a good job in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, but did a bad job in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam, Trivedi said.

The national spokesperson for the BJP was here to deliver the 4th Shri Balramji Dass Tandon Memorial Lecture at the Panjab University.

On July 24, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress had "100 per cent proof" that the ECI allowed cheating at a constituency in Karnataka, even as he warned the poll panel that it will not get away with this "because we are going to come for you".

A day prior to that, the Congress leader alleged that elections were being "stolen" in India, claiming that his party had figured out the modus operandi of the "vote theft" by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi's comments came amid the raging row over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Replying to a question on the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, Trivedi said a positive atmosphere will develop in favour of the BJP in the coming time.

“Punjab has done an experiment, and I feel the state by now must have understood from the experiment that took place in Delhi. There is no space for experimental politics today when India is emerging with a new strength and in a new direction,” the BJP leader said.

Asked if there is a possibility of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab Assembly polls, Trivedi said the party leadership takes decisions on such issues.

"I feel that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA is strongly moving ahead and is getting more and more support across the country," he said.

