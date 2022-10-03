New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): RailTel, a Central Government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, was conferred the Dun and Bradstreet Award 2022 in the Telecommunication and Information Technology (Central PSUs) category on Monday.

According to an official statement, the award was announced in New Delhi at the 'PSU and Government Summit 2022'. This award has been instituted with a view to acknowledge RailTel's contribution in the Telecommunication and Information Technology field and high standard of service delivery.

Talking about the award, Sanjai Kumar, CMD, RailTel said, "This is the third time when RailTel has been conferred with this prestigious award which speaks volumes about our commitment towards providing best-in-class services. Recognitions like this only motivate us further to keep on bringing excellence in our work and live up to the standard set".

It is notable that Dun and Bradstreet has been a leading global provider of B2B data, insights, and analytics for over 180 years.

RailTel a 'Mini Ratna (Category-I)' Central Public Sector Enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country. Along with a strong reliable network of more than 61000 RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two-tier III data centres. RailTel offers a bundle of services like MPLS-VPN, Telepresence, Leased line, Tower Co-location, and Data center services. (ANI)

