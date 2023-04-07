New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a CPSU under the Ministry of Railways has bagged an order of approx Rs 76.10 crores from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BSEDC), a Bihar government, undertaking for implementation and management of Electronic Knowledge Network (100 Mbps internet connectivity, wi-fi system and Smart Classes).

The network will be implemented in Academic / Administrative buildings of Government Engineering Colleges and Polytechnic Institutes in Bihar. These institutes are under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Bihar.

As per the official statement of RailTel, the value of the work order pertaining to RailTel (as System Integrator & Primary Internet Service Provider) is Rs 76.10 Crs.

This order has been acquired through an open competitive bidding process. Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BSEDC Ltd.) caters to the technological needs of the State Government and carries out IT project conceptualization and implementation for the State Government Departments and agencies.

The statement further noted that the Electronic Knowledge Network project aims to provide high-capacity, scalable and reliable network infrastructure to cater for the needs of Data and Video transmission simultaneously for Engineering colleges and Polytechnic Institutes.

It will facilitate the current and future (five years) digital needs of the campuses. With this, educational content could be shared with students internally and efficiently.

According to this contract, the Awarded Work entails the supply, installation, commissioning and integration of the Campus Local Area Network (LAN), Wi-Fi Solution, Smart Classroom Solution, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Solution, Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Solution along with Internet from 2 different ISPs.

It also involves the creation of a small server room along with the Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (SITC) of servers and workstations. The overall network will be managed by Network Management System (NMS) centrally hosted at BSEDC.Sharing information about this project, Sanjai Kumar Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel said that RailTel's expertise in the IT and Education sector will ensure the successful execution of the 'Electronic Knowledge Network' project of the Bihar Government.

"The project will revolutionize the use of Information Technology (IT) in technical educational institutes of Bihar. RailTel continues to be at the forefront of the digital journey of its clients. The present work order will further boost RailTel's continuing foray into the education sector. We will continue to eye similar projects to enhance our revenue stream", added Sanjai.

It is noted that RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country.

Along with a strong a reliable network of 61000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres. With its Pan India high-capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected to implement various mission mode projects for the Government of India in the telecom field.

RailTel offers services like MPLS VPN, Telepresence, lease line, Tower Co-location, Data centre services etc. RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hubs by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and 6108+ stations are live with RailTel's RailWire Wi-Fi. (ANI)

