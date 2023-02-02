New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI), RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has received a Work Order from the State Bank of India (SBI) for providing 4G LTE connectivity to 15,000 offsite ATMs spread across India, a statement issued here said.

The project also entails the operations and maintenance of the entire network for a period of 5 years. The estimated total value of the project awarded to RailTel is Rs 253.35 crore (excluding taxes), it said.

As per the official statement of the company, RailTel has been selected through competitive bidding and this SBI project is one of the largest projects providing last-mile connectivity on 4G LTE technology in India.

Besides last mile connectivity, the project also includes the establishment of a Network Operations Centre (NOC), backhaul connectivity to the Data centre & Disaster Recovery centre (DC-DR) of SBI, a live dashboard for SLA monitoring, 24X7 helpdesk, etc.

Commenting on the development, Chairman and Managing Director of RailTel, Sanjai Kumar said that the SBI order is a key milestone for RailTel to provide high-speed and reliable last-mile connectivity, which is aligned with our core competence and business portfolio. "RailTel continues to play an important role in the digital transformation journey of its clients. We will continue to eye more such projects to enhance our revenue stream. We are committed to provide satisfying services to our clients," Kumar said.

It is notable that RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure & ICT Solutions & Services providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country, a statement said.

Along with a strong a reliable network of 61,000+ RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well. RailTel offers a bundle of services like, MPLS VPN, Telepresence, leased line, Tower Co-location, Data centre services etc. RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hubs by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country, it added. (ANI)

