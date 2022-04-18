New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) RailTel Corporation of India, a Mini Ratna central government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has received a work order from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) worth Rs 11.57 crore for the installation of multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private networks (VPNs) at 33 locations across the country.

According to the work order agreement, the MPLS VPN network services will be created and maintained by RailTel at 33 locations of the RVNL.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: ‘COVID Cases Rising in Delhi, but No Reason for Alarm’, Says Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The services will be provided for a period of five years. RailTel shall provide 24x7 customer care support as a part of the service, according to a statement issued by the company.

MPLS VPN is a flexible method to transport and route several types of network traffic using MPLS backbone. These services have now assumed more importance as enterprises are turning to cloud-based applications.

Also Read | Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely To Continue Over Assam, Meghalaya This Week, Says IMD.

VPNs based on MPLS are an excellent option for connecting to cloud-based services because of their inherent security characteristics, scalability, availability of infrastructure and capabilities for prioritising traffic.

It is more reliable and secure than the public internet and is an optimum way to connect to the cloud.

This MPLS VPN network will enable digitalisation of RVNL offices by making them more secure, efficient, transparent and contributing towards enhanced productivity.

"RailTel has a pan-India high-capacity OFC network and using this network, it delivers MPLS VPN services. The MPLS VPN network is contributing towards enhancing productivity and helping to synergise the total operational processes. Users of MPLS VPN are assured of a high Quality of Service (QoS) for their internet connectivity and as a result, the apps and software that are on the cloud perform seamlessly," Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel, said.

"As enterprises are turning to cloud-based applications and services, MPLS VPN is the best way to connect them with better security. We expect a further revenue growth from these kind of services, given the digitalisation thrust across all enterprises," he added.

RailTel is also providing MPLS VPN network services in a very big way at various locations of all the subsidiaries of Coal India Limited. Apart from MPLS VPN, RailTel also provides internet lease line (ILL) services, internet bandwidth, CCTV implementation, HD video conferencing and LAN or WAN connectivity solutions to its clients, Chawla said.

RailTel is a prominent information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fibre network of 61,000 plus route km on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway tracks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)