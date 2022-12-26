New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) RailTel, a PSU under the Ministry of Railways, successfully executed the automation project for providing Aadhaar-based biometrics services to check impersonation fraud in the recently held Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022, officials said Monday.

The exam of Haryana Staff Selection Commission was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This is the first time when RailTel was entrusted by NTA to authenticate biometrics along with Aadhaar authentication for more than seven lakh candidates, the officials said.

The objective of this project was to eliminate impersonation frauds and to identify imposters during the recruitment process so as to make it extremely reliable and flawless.

Earlier, NTA entrusted RailTel with the task of establishing the identity of the candidates before the exam and at the exam centres by capturing the biometrics and face of the candidates appearing for Haryana CET, along with the Aadhaar authentication of the same at the registration desks of the centres.

Biometric (thumb impression) and face of the candidates were once again captured in the examination halls, for verifying the genuineness of the candidates.

A total of 7.6 lakh candidates appeared in the Haryana CET-2022 and the test was held in 658 centres spread across 17 of the 22 districts of the state and biometrics were captured by 4,500 devices.

"RailTel ensured the generation of Aadhaar Token/Virtual ID (in secured mode) from the Aadhaar numbers of the appearing candidates who provided their consent for the use of the same for authentication on a voluntary basis at the registration desks of the exam centres for CET-2022.

"This is the first time when RailTel was entrusted by NTA to establish and authenticate biometrics along with Aadhaar authentication for such a large number of aspirants," the PSU said.

These services are being currently offered by RailTel to Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited, NTA, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), among others.

“RailTel is continuing to execute various projects in the IT domain for various organizations. RailTel's capabilities on AADHAAR-Based Biometrics Services for Impersonation Control of candidates in examination process can be leveraged by any state/central Government agency for controlling and establishing the authenticity of aspirants.

"It is a cloud based solution that is easy to deploy and can be customized to meet customer's requirements. We are chasing more such opportunities to enhance our revenue stream," Sanjai Kumar Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel said.

