New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The railways will have display screens at foot overbridges, platforms, waiting rooms and concourses at stations, Rail PSU RailTel, which is implementing the project, said on Friday.

RailTel has now floated a tender for this purpose.

Under the Railway Display Network (RDN) project, approximately 65,000 display screens will be installed at around 2,000 stations, according to a statement issued by RailTel.

The information to be displaced will include details related to train arrival, departure, train running status, platform, passenger amenities, passengers' security and safety, emergency messages, messages related to disaster management, infotainment and social messages for engaging passengers.

The target is to install the screens in two years after the contract is awarded. The project will be implemented and managed by RailTel through selected RDN business associates over a period of 10 years, which may be extended by another five years on mutually acceptable terms and conditions.

The information provided to the passengers through these large screens and video walls can be in the form of audio, video, live or recorded messages.

With 2.2 crore passengers being transported daily on the railway network from over 7,000 stations, there is a significant opportunity for the Indian Railways for generating non-fare revenue through the display of advertisements on these screens by utilising the huge footfalls at the stations, the statement said.

"RDN will meet the rail travellers' requirement of integrated and comprehensive information related to all aspects of their journeys and also, additionally, help generate non-fare revenue for the Indian Railways," said Puneet Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), RailTel.

