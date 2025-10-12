New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) participated in the Vedanta Half Marathon 2025, held on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, the Ministry of Railways said in a press release.

A contingent comprising 26 personnel of different ranks, including 5 women officials, represented the Force in this prestigious event under the guidance of Sonali Mishra, IPS, Director General, RPF. The RPF team was led by Kamaljot Brar, IG/Construction/Northern Railway.

The participation of RPF in such events reflects its commitment to promoting physical fitness, discipline, and social responsibility among its personnel.

The theme of the RPF contingent for the Vedanta Half Marathon 2025 was "Operation NARCOS: RPF Against Drug Trafficking." The theme underscores the RPF's sustained efforts to raise awareness among youth against drug abuse, curb drug trafficking through the railway network and contribute towards building a drug-free society.

The RPF remains steadfast in its mission to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of passengers, while continuing to uphold its role as a socially responsible force dedicated to advancing national objectives.

The Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) 2025 concluded on Sunday with an inspiring show of solidarity and purpose, as over 40,000 runners took to the streets of the national capital to champion the cause of "RunForZeroHunger", reaffirming its commitment to end hunger and malnutrition in India through Nand Ghar, modernised anganwadis focused on eradicating malnutrition amongst children in rural India.

Under the initiative, Vedanta, the title sponsor, pledged to provide one Poshan Pack for every kilometre run to children at Nand Ghar, Vedanta's flagship social impact project. With an overwhelming response from participants across India, the 2025 edition surpassed its ambitious pledge of 5 million Poshan Packs, with every kilometre run translating into a nutritious supplement - a remarkable 5 million kilometres run for zero hunger, as per a press release.

Nand Ghar, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, is Vedanta's transformative project providing nutrition, healthcare, and early childhood education for children, alongside skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities for women. With nearly 10,000 Nand Ghars operational across 15 states, the initiative continues to uplift rural communities and ensure that no child goes to bed hungry and every woman leads an empowered life. (ANI)

