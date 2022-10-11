New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The railways' passenger revenue in the period between April 1 and October 8 was around Rs 33,476 crore, an increase of 92 per cent over the corresponding period last year, the national transporter said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indian Railways' passenger revenue on originating basis during the April 1-October 8 period last year was Rs 17,394 crore.

In the reserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period is Rs 42.89 crore as compared to 34.56 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 24 per cent, it said.

The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period from April 1 to October 8, 2022 is Rs 26,961 crore as compared to Rs 16,307 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 65 per cent.

In the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period is Rs 268.56 crore as compared to Rs 90.57 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 197 per cent.

The revenue generated from unreserved passenger segment during the period from April 1 to October 8, 2022 is Rs 6,515 crore as compared to Rs 1,086 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 500 per cent, the statement said.

