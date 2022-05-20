New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Rains in parts of Delhi on Friday brought in much-needed relief from the scorching heat as the drizzle and the breeze resulted in a dip in temperature.

Earlier on Thursday, the maximum temperature rose to 43.6 degrees, three degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

However, relief is expected from Saturday as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)