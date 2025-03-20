Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department has forecast thundersqualls with gusty winds and hailstorms in several districts of South Bengal on Thursday and Friday, due to a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

According to a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, thundersqualls with gusty winds (50-60 kmph) accompanied by lightning and hail are likely to occur at one or two places over Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly districts on Thursday.

For Kolkata and neighbouring areas, Thursday's forecast is for “rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds", with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather system will intensify on Friday, extending to more districts in gangetic West Bengal, the IMD said.

Thundersqualls with gusty winds (50-60 kmph) and lightning accompanied with hail are likely over East Burdwan, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Hooghly districts, while other districts in South Bengal could experience thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 kmph), it said.

Rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds are likely in the metropolis on Friday, with temperatures expected to drop to between 32 deg Celsius and 22 deg Celsius, the bulletin said.

North Bengal will largely remain dry on Thursday, with light rain or thunder expected only in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. By Friday, thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning are likely at one or two places across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, it said.

The IMD has also warned of potential damage to standing crops, vegetables and horticulture, as well as loose structures.

