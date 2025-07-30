New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Rain lashed the national capital on Wednesday, with additional showers anticipated later in the night. Official data revealed that this July has been the cleanest in over a decade.

The weather department did not issue any warnings for Wednesday.

Also Read | Mirzapur Shocker: Man Hits Wife With Iron Griddle During Fight, Causes Death in Uttar Pradesh.

July 2025 was the cleanest in over a decade, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This breaks the previous records — the average AQI was 96 in 2024, 84 in 2023, 87 in 2022, 110 in 2021, 84 in 2020, 134 in 2019, 104 in 2018, 98 in 2017, 146 in 2016, and 138 in 2015.

Also Read | Online Betting App Scam: Did Not Take Any Payment for Advertisement From Illegal Betting App, Prakash Raj Tells ED.

The air quality was categorised as 'satisfactory', with an AQI reading of 66 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Various parts of Delhi, including south Delhi, southeast Delhi, central Delhi, and other areas, experienced rainfall on Wednesday, with more showers expected in the coming hours.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the city recorded 15 mm of rainfall at its primary weather station in Safdarjung. Other stations reported varying amounts: Palam recorded 28.3 mm, Lodhi Road 7.7 mm, and Aya Nagar 1.6 mm, according to the data from the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, is very likely in Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With cloudy skies over the city, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which is 1.7 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast that the rain spell is likely to continue over the next seven days, or at least until August 3.

Additionally, Delhi's monthly rainfall for July has surpassed the average for the month. So far, the city has received 235.2 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal mark of 209.7 mm, according to the IMD.

From June 1 to date, Delhi has recorded a total of 337.2 mm of rainfall, which is higher than the average seasonal figure of 270.1 mm. The monsoon arrived in the city in late June.

Delhi has recorded a total of 13 rainy days this month. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 37.5 degrees Celsius on July 27, while the lowest minimum temperature was 22.9 degrees Celsius on July 7.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)