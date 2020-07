New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Rain lashed parts of Delhi during the wee hours of Sunday bringing much-needed respite for Delhiites from the scorching heat. The rain was followed by lightning and thunderstorm.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with rain occurred over and adjoining areas of Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Barut, Rohtak, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and many places of Delhi.

The department has predicted thunderstorm with rain in the national capital and neighbouring areas till July 21.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,284 COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 43,780: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

"Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on July 19," as per the weather agency.

As per the IMD's local weather report and forecast for New Delhi-Safdarjung, the maximum temperature on July 18 was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius and maximum temp at 29.3 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: MHA Seeks Report From Chief Secretary on 'Phone Tapping' Row, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)