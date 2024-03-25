Ranchi, Mar 25 (PTI) Rain is likely to play spoilsports in parts of Jharkhand on Holi on Monday, officials said.

A partly cloudy sky and the possibility of light rain are also likely in Ranchi in the afternoon or evening, they said.

Some pockets of eastern, central and southern Jharkhand are likely to witness light rain with the possibility of thunders, they added.

"Change in weather is expected for two reasons -- anti-cyclonic circulation, which is bringing moistures from the Bay of Bengal, and a trough line that is expected over western parts of Jharkhand today," said SC Mandal, a meteorological official at IMD Ranchi.

