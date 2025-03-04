Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh witnessed light to moderate rain and snow at several places since Monday morning, as the local meteorological office predicted dry weather in the state from March 5 to 9.

Higher altitude and tribal areas, including Kothi recorded the highest snowfall of 33 cm followed by 20 cm in Keylong, 16.2 cm in Kukumseri, 6 cm in Jot, 4 cm in Kalpa, 3.5 cm in Sangla and 3 cm in Shillaro.

In these areas several roads remain closed for vehicular traffic and restoration operations to clear the roads is in full swing, officials said.

Intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state with Bhuntar logging the maximum rainfall of 25.8 mm followed by 25 mm in Manali, 21.2 mm in Seobagh, 17 mm in Nahan and 10.5 mm in Sarahan, they said.

The local Met office said that Dharamshala received 10 mm of rainfall followed by 9.8 mm in Kangra, 9 mm in Bharmour, 8.2 mm in Jubbarhatti, 7.8 mm in Poanta Sahib, 7.1 mm in Palampur, 7 mm in Chamba, 6.2 mm in Bilapsur, 5.4 mm in Kufri, and 5 mm each in Shimla and Chamba.

Meanwhile, two locals facing serious medical issues and injuries were airlifted from remote Saach Village in Chamba district and Bara Bhangal in Kangra district by a helicopter of Himalayan Heli Adventures, Manali, an officials statement said.

The company, which has been conducting helicopter skiing operations in Himachal Pradesh since 1990, completed the evacuation in two flights on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, under adverse weather conditions, said company director Manjeev Bhalla in a statement issued here.

Residents of the two villages managed to alert the state government about the ailing patients following which authorities sought for the helicopter services, he added.

The weather also brought hail to Kangra and Shillaro, shallow fog to Mandi while thunderstorms were observed in Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Palampur, Bhuntar and Jot. Cold weather conditions prevailed in Mandi, Kalpa and Bhamba, the weather department said.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Kukumseri in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district at minus 5.2 degrees Celsius while Una was warmest with a daytime high of 24.2 degrees Celsius.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 9, the Met department added.

