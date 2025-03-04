New York, March 4: TikTok is under scrutiny following an investigation revealed the platform is profiting from live-streamed sex performances by underage girls. Despite denying allegations in 2022, TikTok continues to take a 70% cut from live stream gifts. The investigation in Kenya found that women danced suggestively, used coded sex slang, and advertised sexual services on other platforms.

As per the BBC, a 17-year-old girl from Nairobi admitted to selling herself on TikTok, stating that she started at 15 with the help of a friend who bypassed age restrictions. TikTok accounts with large followings acted as digital pimps, hosting live-stream sex shows while avoiding content moderators. TikTok Ban Date: When Will TikTok Be Banned in US? What Will Happen to Your Account, Content and Followers After the Ban Comes Into Effect?

TikTok has hired moderators and provided a reference guide of banned sexual words and actions. However, moderators claim the guide is restrictive and does not account for slang or provocative gestures. Jo, a former moderator for Teleperformance, said TikTok is not interested in clamping down on soliciting sex as it generates more revenue from gifts during live streams. What Is Mormon Wives Trend on TikTok? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Mormon Mom Influencers and Alleged Swingers Sex Scandal As They Get New Hulu Reality Show.

A lawsuit filed in Utah last year claimed TikTok has long known about its video livestreams encouraging sexual conduct that exploited children but turned a blind eye due to its profitability. Internal TikTok communications and compliance reports revealed that the company was aware of the threats posed by the Live feature through internal reviews. A 2021 probe, Project Jupiter, found that criminals used Live to launder money, sell drugs, and fund terrorism, including by Islamic State.

