Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 8 (ANI): Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday said that rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri in Odisha on May 10 and 11.

Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th, he added.

Also Read | Tajinder Bagga Row: Protest and Political Slugfest After BJP Leader's Arrest, Now He Faces Non-Bailable Warrant.

"Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th. Rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on May 10th and 11th," Jena told mediapersons in Bhunaneswar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)