Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI) Intermittent rains continued to disrupt normal life in Jharkhand on Thursday, officials said.

Light to moderate rains since Tuesday evening have brought down the state's day temperature, they said.

Ranchi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, 6.8 notches below the normal. Jamshedpur and Daltonganj recorded a maximum of 23.2 and 20.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, both below the normal.

"The decline in day temperature may continue for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it may increase gradually, as the impact of the cyclone would reduce after Friday," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

The intensity of the rains would decline from the evening, he said.

Many areas in state capital Ranchi faced power cuts, and many roads also faced traffic congestion.

