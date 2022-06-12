Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Pre-monsoon activities in several parts in Udaipur and Kota divisions of Rajasthan brought down temperatures in the last 24 hours.

However, in northern and western parts, there was no respite from heat conditions.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, Dholpur was recorded as the hottest place with a maximum of 45.9 degrees Celsius, while Karauli, Alwar, Sriganganagar, Churu and Bikaner recorded respective high of 45.2, 45, 44.8, 44.5 and 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Jalore recorded 11.5 mm rains till Sunday evening. Salumbar in Udaipur recorded a maximum of 115 mm rains till morning since evening. The rainfall was 1 mm to 111 mm at several other places during this period.

The department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Ajmer, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Tonk, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Dungarpur, Dausa, Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, Pratapargh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Sirohi, Jalore and Pali districts during next 24 hours.

