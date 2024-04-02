Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Raipur District Collector, Gaurav Kumar Singh, organised a bike rally and street play on Tuesday to create awareness among the voters, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The participants of also took an oath to vote in the elections.

Speaking on the initiative, Gaurav Kumar Singh, emphasized the Election Commission of India's unwavering goal of achieving 100 percent voter turnout.

"The Election Commission of India aims for 100 percent voting in Lok Sabha elections. Efforts are underway to raise awareness among voters through various methods. The district nodal officer Vishwadeep Ji believed that starting the bike rally early in the morning would reach those who haven't been reached yet. The rally will end at a designated place where the pledge for sweeping will be taken, and the gathering will be addressed. Wherever the rally passes, it will attract attention and engage voters, thus increasing awareness," Gaurav Kumar Singh said.

"Any work that is done and reaches people properly does show its impact," he added.

Earlier on April 1, the Chief electoral officer of Chhattisgarh Since informed that since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16 for the Lok Sabha General Elections-2024 in the state, till March 31, illegal money and items worth Rs 28 crore 34 lakh have been seized. This includes cash amount of Rs 8 crore 12 lakh.

Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat. (ANI)

