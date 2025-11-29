New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired the first day of the Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police in Raipur. The conference serves as a vital forum for sharing best practices and innovations in the field of security.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1994772341906399702?s=20

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: YouTuber Sajil Cherupanakkad Claims To Be Spiritual Healer, Sexually Assaults Woman in Malappuram; Arrested.

In a post on X, PM said, "The first day of the DGP/IGP Conference in Raipur witnessed extensive deliberations on different aspects of India's security system. This is a great forum to share best practices and innovations in this field."

The three-day Conference, scheduled from November 28 to 30, aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Also Read | 'Saffronisation of Education': Muslim Students Compelled to Sing Vande Mataram, Says Maulana Mahmood Madani (Watch Video).

Held under the overarching theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', the Conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Left Wing Extremism, Counter-terrorism, Disaster management, Women's Safety, and the use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing.

PM Modi will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

The Conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior Police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues. It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the Police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats.

PM Modi has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual Conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge. Business sessions, break-out interactions and thematic dining table discussions offer participants an opportunity to share their perspectives directly with the Prime Minister on critical internal security and policy matters, as per the PMO.

Since 2014, the Conference's format has undergone continuous upgradation under the Prime Minister's guidance, including hosting it at diverse locations across the country. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha). Continuing this tradition, the 60th DGsP/IGsP Conference is being organized this year in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

This year's conference will cover a wide range of critical internal security issues. Internal security, strategies to combat Left Wing Extremism (Naxalism), counter-terrorism, drug control, cyber security, and border management are among the top topics for discussion. Officials said the three-day high-profile event is being organised at the new Marine Drive complex in New Raipur, with Directors General of Police and Inspectors General from across the country participating.

Significantly, this marks PM Modi's second visit to Chhattisgarh within a month, following the State Foundation Day celebrations on November 1.

The conference was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs, and Heads of Central Police Organisations. To bring in fresh and innovative ideas to the table, Heads of the Home Department of States/UTs and some selected cutting-edge level Police officers in the ranks of DIG and SP will also participate in the Conference physically this year.

Addressing the inaugural session, Home Minister Shah expressed the confidence that Naxalism would be eliminated before the next DGsP/IGsP conference. A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement quoted Shah, highlighting the construction of 586 fortified police stations in the last seven years, reducing the number of Naxal-affected districts nationwide from 126 in 2014 to 11 today.

Shah further said the government has provided permanent solutions to three long-standing security challenges: Naxalism, the North-East, and Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that these regions will soon align fully with the rest of the country.

Under the PM Modi government, Chhattisgarh has witnessed a significant reduction in Naxal-affected areas, with the most-affected districts decreasing from six to three: Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur and the total number of LWE-affected districts falling from 18 to 11. The PM Modi government is committed to completely eradicating the Naxal menace by March 31, 2026.

In a major achievement, recently, the security forces neutralised Madvi Hidma, one of the most notorious Naxal commanders wanted in multiple cases of deadly attacks on security forces. Hidma was shot dead in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

Hidma was eliminated days ahead of the November 30 deadline set by security agencies for his capture or neutralisation. In total, Hidma was linked to over 25 major attacks and dozens of smaller ambushes, extortion operations, and executions carried out under Maoist "jan adalats.

This success comes under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, with 312 LWE cadres neutralised this year, including the CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and eight top leaders, 836 arrested, and 1,639 surrendered, including senior Polit Bureau and Central Committee members. The strategy has combined precise intelligence-led operations, rapid development, welfare scheme saturation, financial choking of Maoist groups, and enhanced state-centre coordination, driving unprecedented results in combating Naxalism. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)