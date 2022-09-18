Jaipur/Sikar, Sep 18 (PTI) A man was allegedly beaten up in police custody and made to do 500 sit-ups in Rajasthan's Sikar district following which he had to be admitted to an ICU ward of a hospital.

Family members of victim Vijendra Kumar have submitted a memorandum to Sikar district Superintendent of Police (SP) who has ordered a probe into the matter.

Shubita Devi, the mother of victim, in her complaint to the SP has alleged that the incident took place on September 9 when his son and friend Sandeep Singh were getting their vehicle repaired in Laxmangarh.

At around 5 pm, the cops of Laxmangarh police station came there, beat them up and took them to the police station, she said.

She complained the two were abused, beaten up and made to do 500 sit-ups. After 300 sit-ups, Kumar, who had started feeling unwell, was asked to become a 'Murga'.

Later cops started beating them up and they fell unconscious. Thereafter they both were arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 151 and released on bail the next day, Devi said.

Kumar was taken to a doctor, who on September 15 was referred to Sikar, and is currently in the ICU of SMS hospital in Jaipur.

SP Kunwar Rashtradeep said the accused is undergoing kidney dialysis since September 15.

He said no mention of any injury has been reported by the doctors, adding that the police had arrested them on September 11 and released them on bail the next day.

"We are getting the charges levelled by the family members probed by a senior officer," he said.

Demanding action against the guilty police officers, Devi alleged that because of police torture his son's condition is critical.

The police had arrested the duo for disturbing the peace and threatening people.

